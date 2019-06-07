Fourteen lions on the loose in Phalaborwa

The Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism (Ledet) has confirmed that about fourteen lions have been roaming around Phalaborwa Foskor Mine after escaping from Kruger National Park on Thursday.

“The Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism has allocated field rangers to closely monitor the pride’s movement prior action to be taken.

“A meeting held between Ledet, The Kruger National Park and Greater Balule concluded that the lions are to be captured and released back at Kruger National Park. Employees at Foskor Mine and members of the public are hereby advised to be alert at all times,” said the department in a statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.