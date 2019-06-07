General 7.6.2019 09:47 am

Fourteen lions on the loose in Phalaborwa

Citizen reporter
Image for illustrative purposes only.

It is suspected that they escaped from The Kruger National Park.

The Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism (Ledet) has confirmed that about fourteen lions have been roaming around Phalaborwa Foskor Mine after escaping from Kruger National Park on Thursday.

“The Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism has allocated field rangers to closely monitor the pride’s movement prior action to be taken.

“A meeting held between Ledet, The Kruger National Park and Greater Balule concluded that the lions are to be captured and released back at Kruger National Park. Employees at Foskor Mine and members of the public are hereby advised to be alert at all times,” said the department in a statement.

