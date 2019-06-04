General 4.6.2019 03:03 pm

These are SA’s most spoken languages in 2019

CNS reporter

It is notable that the use of most languages outside the household declined.

The General Household Survey covers six areas and provides a trend forecast across a 17-year period since it was introduced. One of those areas includes languages spoken in and out of South African homes.

Nationally, just over one quarter (25.3%) of individuals spoke isiZulu at home, while 14.8% of individuals spoke isiXhosa, and 12.2% spoke Afrikaans.

English was spoken by 8.1% of individuals at home, making it the sixth most common home language in South Africa.

English is, however, the second most commonly spoken language outside the household (16.6%) after isiZulu (25.1%), and preceding IsiXhosa (12.8%).

It is notable that the use of most languages outside the household declined, with the notable exceptions of isiZulu and Setswana.

Here are some of the other findings around South African languages:

The Indian/Asian population group was the most monolingual with 92.1% who spoke English at home.

More than three-quarters (77.4%) of coloured individuals spoke Afrikaans at home while 20.1% used English.

More than three-fifths (61.2%) of white South Africans spoke Afrikaans and 36.3% spoke English.

Black Africans spoke a much larger variety of languages. Besides the two most commonly spoken languages, isiZulu (31.1%) and isiXhosa (18.2%), notable sub-groups of black African individuals also spoke Sepedi (12.4%), Setswana (11.1%) and Sesotho (9.7%).

Read the original article on Alberton Record

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Africa Day: A beginner’s guide to African languages 25.5.2016
Official languages case dismissed 17.9.2014
Language policy pilot continues 24.2.2014




today in print

Read Today's edition