Prasa places three executives on special leave, terminates former secretary’s contract

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has announced that it has terminated the employment contract of its former company secretary Matome Mohube with immediate effect.

This comes after a disciplinary hearing on various charges involving various charges including falsifying board resolutions.

“Our commitment as Prasa is to make sure that we have a calibre of individuals and employees that are ethical, honorable and who understand the mandate of this organisation and their role in contributing to delivering public value for this country.

“We are focused on delivering efficient service to the commuters who experience hardships associated with over-crowding, delays and cancellations, and, are determined rid Prasa of corruption, nepotism and administrative inefficiencies,” said group CEO Nkosinathi Sishi.

The company has also suspended chief strategy officer Sipho Sithole and placed its head of legal, risk and compliance Martha Ngoye and executive in the office of the group CEO Tiro Holele on special leave.

“This decision follows the outcomes and ongoing investigations that have dogged Prasa of improper, irregular, corrupt, fruitless and wasteful expenditure by various employees of PRASA at all levels of the organisation. The suspension and placement on special leave of these executives, is to ensure a fair process based on a principle of innocent until proven guilty.

“The Board and staff continue to work with vigour and commitment in our quest to create a Prasa that delivers quality service to our commuters,” it said in a statement.

