My grandmother knew I would not be with her today – Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Sunday said his grandmother Koko Sarah Malema, who died earlier this weekend, was everything to him and had always inspired and believed in him.

“My grandmother meant everything to me. I am here because of her. If it was not because of her I would not be here. She meant everything to me. It is not that we grew up without food, we were fed, but it was difficult. She provided leadership because she had no option but to,” Malema told thousands of EFF supporters at the party’s final May 8 elections rally at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

“I am happy that I did everything for my grandmother and other grandmothers of South Africa because I am inspired by her to look after the elderly who cannot take care of themselves. My confidante is no more. The person who inspired me and encouraged me to always go on. She always believed in me and in my innocence. I always knew that my grandmother is always there for me,” he said.

Koko Sarah died at her home in Seshego, Polokwane in Limpopo on Saturday morning. It was the second tragedy to hit the family after the death of Malema’s aunt, Koko Sarah’s daughter. She will be buried on Saturday in Seshego.

Koko Sarah has been a pillar of strength for the Malemas, raising Julius from a young age when his mother Florah died following an epileptic fit. She was by Malema’s side when he was expelled from the African National Congress and when he formed the EFF, as well as when he graduated and when he got married.

Malema said that he would soldier on and address the party’s final Tshupa Thela elections rally because Koko Sarah would have wanted him to soldier on.

“My grandmother would have wanted me to be with you here. She knew that I would not be with her today, she wanted me to be with you. I am not an orphan because there are thousands of you here with me.

“My family appreciates all messages of condolences, from the EFF, from the ground forces, South Africans, and all other political parties who have sent us condolences. We also want to thank the leaders, political parties, traditional leaders, and all who called and sent us messages of condolences,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

