How to get a free Wimpy coffee on Election Day

South Africans are getting ready to make their mark at the polls on Wednesday.

To further encourage citizens to go out and exercise their most important right – casting a vote, the quick-service restaurant chain Wimpy will give a free cup of their Famous Wimpy coffee to everyone that comes into any of its restaurants across South Africa and present their voter’s mark.

Jacques Cronje, Wimpy marketing executive, says: “Voting during elections is a democratic right that all South Africans enjoy but, most importantly, it’s a responsibility for all in order to actively determine the future and governance of our country.

“The free cups of coffee that we will be giving to voters on May 8 are a token of appreciation to South Africans that are participating in the country’s democracy.

“Voting isn’t something that ought to be taken lightly considering the history of our country, hence, as a corporate citizen, we encourage everyone to make their voices heard at these #SAElections2019.”

This is the second time that Wimpy is rolling out the #CupsForVotes campaign. The first one took place in 2014 and it was well received as thousands of South Africans flocked to Wimpy after voting.

Cronje added: “The response to the campaign isn’t just about the free coffee. It’s a testament to just how seriously South Africans take their democracy and the elections – and Wimpy is very proud to be a staunch member of the South African family.”

So, come Wednesday, make your way to a Wimpy restaurant near you after making your voice heard during this year’s elections and enjoy a complimentary cup of famous Wimpy coffee.

