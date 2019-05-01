General 1.5.2019 07:36 pm

‘Trampling on rights and dignity’: SA is livid over Semenya decision

AFP
Caster Semenya has protested that she is 'unquestionably a woman'. Picture: AFP / File / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Fans on social media and ministers rallied behind Semenya, who was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2019.

South African fans of Olympian Caster Semenya on Wednesday expressed shock and disappointment after their star athlete lost a bid to challenge IAAF rules forcing female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels.

In a landmark ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the IAAF regulations which require women like Semenya, with higher than average natural female testosterone levels, to take medically-prescribed drugs to lower their testosterone levels or be kicked out of competitions.

“We are bitterly disappointed,” said Bathabile Dlamini, the minister for women.

“This is a disappointing judgement, it actually removes Caster Semenya’s agency as person, as an athlete, as a person who trains hard,” Dlamini said.

“As the department of women we are particularly angered (that) we are expected to conform to Western notions …for our athletes to compete”.

She said Semenya was being targeted because “she is so successful through her hard training and her dedication”.

“It’s a violation of her rights as a woman, the violation of her rights as human being”.

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa said the “regulations trample on the human rights and dignity” of the 28-year-old who was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2019.

On social media her fans were furious.

And Sports Minister Xasa had the last say:

