‘Trampling on rights and dignity’: SA is livid over Semenya decision

South African fans of Olympian Caster Semenya on Wednesday expressed shock and disappointment after their star athlete lost a bid to challenge IAAF rules forcing female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels.

In a landmark ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the IAAF regulations which require women like Semenya, with higher than average natural female testosterone levels, to take medically-prescribed drugs to lower their testosterone levels or be kicked out of competitions.

“We are bitterly disappointed,” said Bathabile Dlamini, the minister for women.

“This is a disappointing judgement, it actually removes Caster Semenya’s agency as person, as an athlete, as a person who trains hard,” Dlamini said.

“As the department of women we are particularly angered (that) we are expected to conform to Western notions …for our athletes to compete”.

She said Semenya was being targeted because “she is so successful through her hard training and her dedication”.

“It’s a violation of her rights as a woman, the violation of her rights as human being”.

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa said the “regulations trample on the human rights and dignity” of the 28-year-old who was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2019.

On social media her fans were furious.

Can someone balance me really quickly here!!! So its OK to take drugs to reduce your level of performance but not OK to take drugs to enhance your level of performance…#IAAF#CasterSemenya pic.twitter.com/EnfXZdYCU0 — S A B E L O M Y E Z A (@SABELO_MYEZA) May 1, 2019

When an African woman starts winning them all, there'll always be those who try move the finish line. Will these crazy IAAF rules be applied to men too? I bet not. #CasterSemenya is my hero. ❤???? — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) May 1, 2019

If you can't win against a runner without forcing her to take medication, then you don't deserve to win against that runner. I'm pretty sure I could outrun Usain Bolt if they gave him enough anasthetic, doesn't make me an Olympian. #CasterSemenya — Alice, definitely not a Werewolf (@Ally_Nuttall) May 1, 2019

What makes the #CasterSemenya case ridiculous, is the fact that her testosterone levels are NATURALLY at that level. Just like an NBA player who NATURALLY grows to 7ft2 would have an advantage. You wouldn't cut him down to level the playing field. That is how she was born. — Marc Lewis (@MarcLewisZA) May 1, 2019

And Sports Minister Xasa had the last say:

In conclusion, Minister Xasa: You remain our Golden Girl #CasterSemenya, what you have done for our people and girls is enormous. You have flown our flag high, you have united a nation and inspired a rural girl. For that we thank you Mokgadi. #WeAreCasterSemenya pic.twitter.com/sUkjIf0zAC — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 1, 2019

