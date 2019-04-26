General 26.4.2019 12:27 pm

Nzimande, George municipality ready to extend rapid transport system

ANAgen
28022019 (Durban) Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande addressing the delegates attending the Inaugural Maritime Transport Dialogue held at Elangeni hotel, Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ African News Agency(ANA)

28022019 (Durban) Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande addressing the delegates attending the Inaugural Maritime Transport Dialogue held at Elangeni hotel, Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ African News Agency(ANA)

The 4B phase roll-out is lined up for communities who had up to now been excluded from the rapid transport system.

After several consultations with Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande, the George municipality is set to roll out the Go George rapid transport system to struggling communities of the southern Cape town.

The 4B phase roll-out, which is expected to start on Sunday, is lined up for communities who had up to now been excluded from the rapid transport system.

The move comes after the George town council was reprimanded by the national department of transport for not rolling out another phase of the system and facing the prospect of national grant funding being withdrawn.

On Thursday, Nzimande said: “All citizens of George are entitled to a safe, reliable, scheduled and accessible transport service.”

George council committee for integrated public transport member Alderman Bazil Petrus welcomed the national minister’s visit and his assistance with the consultation process to ensure future progressive roll-outs of the next Go George phases.

The communities of Lawaaikamp, Blanco, and Thembalethu embraced the long-awaited service to their areas.

Desmond Peters, 46, of Lawaaikamp, said: “We have been waiting for too long. Our struggling communities have been excluded. We relied on taxis every day.”

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KwaZulu-Natal road washes away as freak weather continues 23.4.2019
Nzimande clarifies the truth about hot cross buns and ‘blood in your alcohol’ 18.4.2019
Parents warned after Tshwane bus found carrying 167 pupils instead of 99 6.4.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition