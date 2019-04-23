General 23.4.2019 05:59 pm

SABC COO Maroleng gets the axe

Citizen reporter
SABC COO Chris Maroleng responds to questions regarding the SABC's negotiations on the Safa broadcast rights during a press briefing in Auckland Park, 15 October 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

This happened ‘after due consideration of the findings and recommendations of a disciplinary process’.

Chris Maroleng, who has been the SABC’s chief operating officer for just over a year, has been fired.

Maroleng was earlier this month found guilty in a disciplinary hearing, in which he faced charges of gross negligence and breach of fiduciary duty.

The SABC said in a statement: “The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board met on Tuesday, 23 April 2019. After due consideration of the findings and recommendations of a disciplinary process, the Board resolved to terminate the contract of employment of its Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Chris Maroleni, with immediate effect.”

This is a developing story.

