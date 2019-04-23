WATCH: Chaos erupts at the Carousel Toll Plaza in Limpopo

Seemingly frustrated motorists have taken the law into their own hands at the Carousel Toll Plaza by driving into oncoming traffic to try and get out quicker, Bosveld Review reports.

In a video supplied by the Limpopo department of transport, a queue that seems to be going on for kilometres can be seen in the Southbound lane of the N1 nearing the Carousel Toll Plaza.

Motorists can be seen driving into oncoming traffic to try and avoid congestion.

A spokesperson for the department of transport, Matome Taueatsoala, said the Carousel Toll Plaza was the only toll management that refused to open for free when there was heavy congestion and this he said, resulted in lawlessness.

Traffic on the N1 Southbound had been congested for most of the day as motorists travelled back to Gauteng after the long Easter weekend.

As of 5pm on Monday, there were 2,399 vehicles passing through the Carousel Plaza, according to Bakwena Platinum.

