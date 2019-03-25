 
General 25.3.2019 04:30 pm

Ernst & Young staff evacuated from building in bomb scare

Laura Pisanello

According to Elaine Jack, Sandton Central Improvement District manager, a bomb threat was called in and the Ernst and Young building was evacuated.

Alexander Forbes, which is located next to EY in Sandton, was also evacuated as a precautionary measure. Road closures were being experienced on Rivonia Road, between West Street and Fifth Street, the Sandton Chronicle reports.

Jack added that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department was at the scene to help manage the situation and the South African Police Service bomb squad was en route.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela confirmed the bomb threat and said a bomb squad and dog unit were sent to the scene. He said police were still investigating and more information would be communicated as soon as it was available. The incident happened at around 1pm.

This is not the first time there has been a bomb threat at the building. In September, a bomb inside the Alexander Forbes building led to employees being evacuated.

In November 2017 a bomb threat was reported, resulting in police sending a K9 unit to the Alexander Forbes building.

(Additional reporting compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Springboks involved in bogus bomb scare 26.11.2018
UDPATE: Westways declared safe after bomb threats 24.10.2018
Emergency evacuation in Sandton central due to bomb scare 11.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.