Ernst & Young staff evacuated from building in bomb scare

Alexander Forbes, which is located next to EY in Sandton, was also evacuated as a precautionary measure. Road closures were being experienced on Rivonia Road, between West Street and Fifth Street, the Sandton Chronicle reports.

Jack added that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department was at the scene to help manage the situation and the South African Police Service bomb squad was en route.

Katherine & West, Sandton. Road closed. We can’t get out ???? EY & Alexander Forbes…security threat. @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/lL9MYulzFp — Lulu Nkuna  (@ms_nkuna) March 25, 2019

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela confirmed the bomb threat and said a bomb squad and dog unit were sent to the scene. He said police were still investigating and more information would be communicated as soon as it was available. The incident happened at around 1pm.

This is not the first time there has been a bomb threat at the building. In September, a bomb inside the Alexander Forbes building led to employees being evacuated.

The employees of the @alexforbes #Sandton office were evacuated this afternoon following a bomb scare at @EY_Africa offices. West Str between Rivonia Rd & Katherine Str and Rivonia Rd between West & Fifth Str were closed for the emergency evacuation. — ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@sandtontimes) September 11, 2018

Bomb scare at EY building in Sandton – staff have been evacuated and now Alex Forbes staff from next door building also evacuated! ???? — Robyn Stuart (@Robyn1967) September 11, 2018

In November 2017 a bomb threat was reported, resulting in police sending a K9 unit to the Alexander Forbes building.

The evacuation at Alexander Forbes Sandton is still in progress due to the bomb threat at EY. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will provide updates. — Alexander Forbes Inv (@AlexForbes_Inv) November 9, 2017

(Additional reporting compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

