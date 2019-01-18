Agrizzi confirms Hlaudi Motsoeneng received R1.1 million from Bosasa

Former Bosasa chief operating officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday confirmed reports that former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng received R1.1 million from the controversial company.

City Press reported last year that Motsoeneng sourced money from Bosasa to pay for his legal fees following his axing from the public broadcaster.

According to a report in the Sunday Times last year, Motsoeneng confirmed that Bosasa – which has since been renamed African Global Operations — picked up his legal tab, but wouldn’t say why the company’s CEO, Gavin Watson, had stepped in to help him.

The legal fees were incurred by Motsoeneng’s failed defence in a disciplinary hearing last year.

Sources told the Sunday Times that Bosasa, which was awarded state contracts worth billions, was allegedly pressured into paying Motsoeneng’s legal fees by then-president Jacob Zuma.

The paper quotes one source as saying: “When Zuma initially asked Watson to pay the legal fees, the businessman wasn’t keen. Then the president sent his messenger [former SAA board chair] Dudu Myeni to convince Watson to change his mind. The fees were paid.

“Bosasa was used as an ATM for politicians and those who are politically connected.”

When questioned about this, the paper quoted the former SABC boss as saying: “I have known Zuma for many years, since my days as a reporter for the SABC, and our relationship has nothing to do with politics. If I support my president [Zuma] whenever he goes to court as a matter of principle, then why can’t he support me?”

