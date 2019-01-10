Pretoria woman who humiliated another in video granted R1,000 bail

Koketso Mogoshi, the woman who allegedly humiliated another woman in a video after apparently learning of her relationship with her boyfriend, was granted R1,000 bail on Wednesday.

Mogoshi reportedly appeared in the Odi Magistrates’ Court in Ga-Rankuwa.

The woman in the video told Daily Sun that Mogoshi called her on Sunday and requested to meet her “to talk”.

“She told me we were going to her man’s place. When I refused, she threatened to hit me over the head with a spade she was carrying. She said she would leave me to bleed. I tried to run away but she caught me,” she was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

She further told the publication that Mogoshi was not the wife but just a girlfriend. She laid charges of assault against Mogoshi, whose case was postponed to next Thursday.

Odi police spokesperson Captain Samuel Sebola reportedly confirmed to the publication that Mogoshi was facing an assault charge.

Read more: Pretoria woman humiliates husband’s girlfriend in video

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.