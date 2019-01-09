Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak puts SA livestock at risk

Millions of rands worth of livestock are at risk following the outbreak of foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease in cattle in the Vhembe district of Limpopo.
“Samples were collected during a disease investigation after reports of cattle with lameness were received,” said spokesperson for the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries Khaye Nkwanyana. “The positive location is just outside the foot-and-mouth control zone in the free zone.”
Nkwanyana said a team of experts from the department and Limpopo veterinary services was “on the ground conducting further investigations to verify the results and determine the extent of the outbreak.
“The control measures will be determined by the findings of this investigation.”
Vhembe district – a mostly rural area comprising about 25 596 square kilometres – shares borders with Zimbabwe and Botswana in the northwest and Mozambique in the south-east through the Kruger National Park.
Nkwanyana added: “The matter was reported to the World Organisation for Animal Health on Monday. As a result of this development, the official World Organisation for Animal Health-recognised foot-and-mouth-free status of South Africa is temporarily suspended.
“Consequently, any exports where FMD Free Zone attestation is required cannot be certified.”
FMD affects cattle, pigs (domestic and wild), sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals both wild and domestic. The virus constantly mutates and vaccinations for one strain do not protect against others.
In 2016, Botswana authorities shot 400 cattle which had crossed the border from Zimbabwe, saying its exports to the European Union were “vitally important”.
Across the Limpopo Valley in Zimbabwe, regular outbreaks have kept authorities on their toes. In 2015, 120 000 animals in the southern border area of Zimbabwe had to be vaccinated at least twice to bring outbreaks in the area under control.
The South African government also strengthened 165km of fencing and increased patrols along the border.
Yesterday Nkwanyana said the Vhembe district was under quarantine, with no movement of animals or animal products allowed.
“Farmers further away from the outbreak are cautioned to observe biosecurity measures – not to allow any new animals into their herds – and to minimise the movement of their own herds to other farms.”
– amandaw@citizen.co.za
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.