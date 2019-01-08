Khabisi Mosunkutu’s family wants his body exhumed over his will

Former Gauteng transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu’s relatives were reportedly expected to file court papers on Tuesday to have his body exhumed and buried in the Free State, as stated in his alleged last will.

Though Mosunkutu was buried at the Westpark cemetery on Thursday last week, a family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, reportedly told The Star that his wife, Nonqaba, buried him at Westpark despite having seen his last will.

According to the alleged will in the publication’s possession, Mosunkutu said: “It must be remembered that I will be buried according to my wishes. There will be no instant burial. My wife must be prevented at all costs from hijacking my funeral. She has no right to mourn or bury me. To allow this will be the worst insult to me and the Mosunkutu family. I shall be buried in the Free State, (the) land of my forefathers, where my paternal grandmother, my uncles and aunts are buried. I will be buried by the branch of the United Reformed Church (Pimville) and no other. The burial rites of the Bakwena Clan shall prevail.”

Nonqaba, however, reportedly denied the divorce but admitted she had seen the will, which her husband signed in 2011. She further said Mosunkutu apologised to her after a confrontation over the will.

“I told him that the will mean he had divorced me. He apologised to me and our children four times. I am a forgiving person. I do not know the Mosunkutus who came to my house with the 2013 will. It was forged and people will go to jail. All that they are alleging is not true. They are hurting my children with all these lies,” Nonqaba was quoted as saying by the publication.

She further told the publication she would not allow the exhumation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.