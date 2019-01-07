Education department warns about bogus colleges

The department of higher education and training posted a link on the South African Government Facebook page on Monday which 2018 matriculants could use to browse the list of registered private higher education institutions and courses they were qualified to offer.

The department said the list was updated in October last year.

The department also issued a warning to students and their parents, urging them to be aware of bogus colleges when applying at institutions of higher learning.

The department further encouraged all prospective students who had not been offered a place at the institution to which they have applied and still wished to study at universities or colleges this year to make use of the services of the central application clearinghouse.

It said prospective students can contact the service’s contact centre on 0860 356 635, SMS their names and ID numbers to 49200, or visit the website https://cach.dhet.gov.za/Applicant/UsingCACH to seek university or college placement assistance.

Students who wish to rewrite their matric exams can make use of the second chance matric programme, which aims to provide support to students who have not been able to meet the requirements of the National Senior Certificate.

Visit: https://www.education.gov.za/Pro…/SecondChanceProgramme.aspx

Last week, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced the 2018 national senior certificate overall pass rate, with the progressed learners included, stands at 78.2%, a 3.1% improvement from the 75.1% achieved in 2017.

