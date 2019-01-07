Naka Drotské discharged from Bloemfontein hospital

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské is now recovering at home after being discharged from Mediclinic in Bloemfontein on Sunday, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

Drotské thanked people for their prayers and concern over the last five weeks on his Facebook page.

He said he appreciated the overwhelming support he had received from everyone and thanked God for giving him another shot at life.

The former hooker was shot in an armed robbery at his brother’s smallholding outside Pretoria late November 2018. He was shot in the chest, abdomen, and arm and lost a significant amount of blood in the incident.

He received treatment from the Netcare Montana hospital in Pretoria. After being discharged and travelling home to Bloemfontein, Drotské’s health went on to deteriorate again on December 11, due to internal bleeding.

Three days after his relapse, OFM News spoke to Mediclinic surgeon Dr Geofré Heyns, who said a team of doctors managed to do a complete resuscitation after he went into hypovolemic shock, which occurred when one loses more than 20% of their body’s blood.

Drotské had to undergo a massive transfusion which he responded well to, according to the surgeon. Dr Heyns mentioned they were not able to determine exactly from which point he bled, as a number of factors could have resulted in the bleeding, but they were able to locate the source of the bleeding eventually and successfully stopped the internal bleeding.

Heyns noted the doctors at the Netcare Montana hospital in Pretoria, who helped him after he was shot, did everything they were supposed to do and had in no way missed something that could have prompted Drotské’s setback.

Doctors were very optimistic about the former Springbok player’s recovery.

– OFM News

