Notorious blesser’s wife allegedly cheated with COJ official

Citizen reporter
Serge Cabonge on eNCA last year

Cabonge contacted the man in an effort to get his wife a job only to end up losing her to him.

Congolese-born, South African based blesser Serge Cabonge has reportedly had to cut his traditional marriage short and move out of his marital home after his wife allegedly began an affair with a City of Johannesburg official.

Sunday Sun reports that Cabonge had met with a man by the name of Ruskin Nkondo in an effort to get his partner of nine years Zimasa Dangwana a job after she lost her job working for the Road Accident Fund.

Cabonge addressed this in a recent Instagram post of a quote stating “behind every satisfied woman, there is a very tired man.”

He went on to caption the image, “lipasa thought he was satisfying hes fiance not knowing there is a very tired madala behind the scenes.”

Madala is a term colloquially used to refer to old men.

Nkondo allegedly presented himself as an agent who could get Dangwana a job if Cabonge paid a fee.

Although little is known about how the pair subsequently sparked their alleged relationship Cabonge claims to have seen them being romantic on several occasions.

“All I can say is that I wish the two of them all the best in 2019,” said Cabonge.

Dangwana has denied Cabonge’s claims.

“I’m not cheating on anyone, Serge and I were just staying together. I guess he moved out as things went wrong when he decided to stay in the US for more than a month with a slay queen” Dangwana told the publication.

Nkondo claims to have been used as a scapegoat by the couple whom he believes are “running away from their problems and using me instead of fixing their issues.”

