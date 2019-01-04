 
General 4.1.2019 02:44 pm

Greenside High learner scoops award for best overall Gauteng NSC matric results

Sarah Koning
Tinotenda Mudzingwa is the best overall performer for Gauteng.

Tinotenda Mudzingwa is the best overall performer for Gauteng.

Greenside High School’s Tinotenda Mudzingwa won the prestigious award for overall best performing NSC matric candidate in Gauteng in 2018.

Tinotenda Mudzingwa of Greenside High School was announced as the overall best performing candidate in Gauteng for the National Senior Certificate exams, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

She was awarded this prize at the Gauteng Provincial Awards ceremony in Pretoria on Friday.

ALSO READ: SA’s real matric pass rate is 37.6 percent, not 78.2 percent – DA

Principal of Greenside High School Nicola Whyte said she was very pleased with Mudzingwa’s results and her continued effort throughout high school.

“Her results are staggering. To be invited to the provincial awards is a tremendous achievement,” said Whyte.

Her results were as follows:

English home language – 97
Afrikaans first additional language – 95
Maths – 96
Life Orientation – 95
Information Technology – 97
Life Sciences – 97
Physical Science – 99
AP Maths – 86

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Reflections on a very mixed year 4.1.2019
Ten distinctions came as a surprise to Lara Irons 4.1.2019
Now the really hard work starts, matrics 4.1.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.