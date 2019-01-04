Greenside High learner scoops award for best overall Gauteng NSC matric results

Tinotenda Mudzingwa of Greenside High School was announced as the overall best performing candidate in Gauteng for the National Senior Certificate exams, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

She was awarded this prize at the Gauteng Provincial Awards ceremony in Pretoria on Friday.

Principal of Greenside High School Nicola Whyte said she was very pleased with Mudzingwa’s results and her continued effort throughout high school.

“Her results are staggering. To be invited to the provincial awards is a tremendous achievement,” said Whyte.

Her results were as follows:

English home language – 97

Afrikaans first additional language – 95

Maths – 96

Life Orientation – 95

Information Technology – 97

Life Sciences – 97

Physical Science – 99

AP Maths – 86

