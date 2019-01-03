Ways to get your 2018 matric results, including right here

The results of those who wrote Independent Examinations Board (IEB) were announced and released on 3 January 2019. Results for matriculants who wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC) will be released on 4 January 2019. The Western Cape NSC results will be released on 5 January 2019.

Once the results are released there is always confusion on where to get them. To ease this stress, here are five ways to get your results:

Right here

Check back for a live link on this page at midnight tonight for the NSC results.

School

The school or centre where you wrote your exam is probably the best place to get your results. On the day the results are released, head to your school for a first glance at how you did in your final school year.

Newspaper

Most people are accustomed to rushing to a newspaper on the day the results are released. This still happens, as results will still be published in most major daily newspapers. You just need to know exam number, as names will not published in the paper. Unfortunately the newspaper will only give limited information such as what type of pass did you get, for example a Bachelors admission pass.

SMS

NSC exam writers need to register for this service via SMS first. They need to send their identity number followed by their exam number to 35658. After your registration has been successful you will receive a confirmation SMS. This service costs R1 but you will receive your results via SMS on the day.

IEB exam writers will have their results automatically sent to them via SMS if they have already provided the IEB with their cellphone number. If they haven’t they can send the following text message to 35135, “Results Examination Number Birth Date (ccyymmdd),” Example: Results 153796785570 19980508. This will register them to receive their results on the day and will cost R3.

USSD Service

NSC and IEB matrics can dial *120*35658# on the day their results are released. You will be asked to answer a few questions then asked to enter your ID number. Thereafter you will begin to receive your results per subject. USSD rates apply.

Education department and IEB websites

The IEB website will have the results from midnight Tuesday, 2 January, while the department of basic education’s website will have the partial results from 6am on the day. Ensure that you have your exam number on standby and expect delays due to high website traffic.

