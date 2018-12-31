Jacob Zuma’s recording deal with eThekwini fails to impress

The eThekwini municipality has been trending on Twitter after its head of parks, recreation and culture Thembinkosi Ngcobo announced that the municipality had sealed a recording deal with former president Jacob Zuma.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Ngcobo said the deal was reached to ensure that “our heritage” through song was preserved. Ngcobo visited the former president in Nkandla, who he said invited the municipality representatives for lunch before “enthralling” them with his “story-telling skills”.

The former president will record his favourite struggle songs live in the second week of April 2019.

“At last former president Jacob Zuma will record live his trademark struggle songs, including #umhlabawethu. The event is on 2nd week of April & is driven by #ethekwinimunicipality. Thanks baba for your warmth & hospitality & for accepting this

“Sealed a deal to preserve our heritage through song with ex president Jacob Zuma. We arrived at his house while he was having lunch & invited us to join him. He then enthralled us with his story telling skills. He will do live recording of his famous struggle songs in April,” he said.

Sealed a deal to preserve our heritage through song with ex Pres #JacobZuma. We arrived at his house while he was having lunch & invited us to join him. He then enthralled us with his story telling skills. He will do live recording of his famous struggle songs in April pic.twitter.com/CTdXsiBr1o — Thembinkosi ngcobo (@Tnngcobo) December 30, 2018

But the municipality’s latest move has failed to impress South Africans, who took to social media to voice their opinions.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

Zuma’s recording deal with eThekwini fails to impress

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.