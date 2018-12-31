Passenger shocked to find Taxify driver in towel

A Taxify customer was shocked when her driver allegedly rocked up in a towel and T-shirt to pick her up for her trip at the weekend. A Twitter user, who said he was the passenger’s brother, took to social media on Sunday to lodge a complaint against the driver, with pictures of the driver in a towel.

So my Sister requested taxify and the driver rolled up like this ???????? i mean… WTF???? @taxify_za pic.twitter.com/s4p4od3w0R — nathie (@NathieMbele) December 29, 2018

Taxify said it had “reached out” to the passenger to investigate the incident. It said it would also contact the driver for his side of the story.

“We do not condone such behaviour on our platform,” it said.

However, the passenger’s brother said his sister was now fearing for her life after the driver allegedly changed his profile picture to one of himself holding a gun.

“So the guy just changed his profile pic to this because my sister reported him @ taxify_za now she’s terrified @ SAPoliceService what must happen?” he asked.

In response, Taxify said: “Unacceptable. We have spoken to your sister and will deal with the driver immediately.”

While some South Africans on social media said they would no longer use Taxify, others said it should do a thorough background check on its drivers to avoid such incidences.

Another Twitter also took to social media to complain about a driver who allegedly left his passengers “in the middle of nowhere” because he did not want to take his passengers to McDaonalds.

“So @ taxify_za, your driver decided to leave us in his car because we kindly asked him to pass by McDonalds because kids are hungry. He said he will leave us stranded, mind you we have three kids under eight months,” said Twitter user @MissMotlhale.

Taxify said it was the investigating the matter.

