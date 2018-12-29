Report your illegal connection and get 50% off your fine – Eskom

Eskom has called on customers in Limpopo, Free State and Eastern Cape to report their illegal electricity connections and get 50% off their fine. In its Come Clean campaign launched in October, the power utility is targeting those who may have tempered with their connections to either pay less or not pay at all to report to their nearest Eskom customer network centre by December 31.

“If you want to become clean and legal, and you are an Eskom prepaid user, visit an Eskom customer service centre with your meter number, pole number or stand number, ID document or passport and proof of residence. Come clean if your meter was tempered with, you are using electricity not paid for, you have illegally installed Eskom meters, you are using illegal electricity vouchers,” said the power utility.

Eskom has vowed not to disconnect power, but instead provide free new meters for those who report their illegal connection. Customers will also get “discounted remedial charge fees, debt relief, reduced safety risks, reduced power outages and reliable and safe supply of power”.

