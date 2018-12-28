Malema gives Seshego community a tractor ‘to work the land’

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema gave the Seshego community a tractor “which will make it possible for them to work the land”. Malema and his party hosted the annual end of year celebration with the elderly in Seshego at the Kgobokanang Sports Ground on Thursday.

He said the celebration was done to teach young people to take care of the elderly, and not turn their backs on them when they become successful. The EFF leader said young people should stop calling their elders “witches”. He also challenged the youth to stop sending the elderly to old age homes and take care of them.

He said in Sepedi: “We want to teach our children that you don’t only love them on pay day only. Don’t turn your back on those who raised you when things go your way and tell people you don’t go home anymore because they are bewitching you. If she wanted to bewitch you, she would done so when you were still an infant. Now you’re educated and even twang and look down upon your elders.”

Watch CIC @Julius_S_Malema's end of the year celebration with the elderly in Seshego https://t.co/BGsQcD0FS3 pic.twitter.com/CYlCtVx3UZ — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 27, 2018

The EFF leader also touched on land and said he did not want a single household in Seshego to not have water when they get the land. He also challenged young people to stop looking to white people for solutions and start working for their future.

“I would never work for a white man, I don’t want your children to work for a white man, we don’t want our people to say a white man is our medicine,” he said.

He further challenged them to stop smoking nyaope and learn how to work the land.

“You can’t work the land if you’re not educated, you need to know what chemicals to use to stop insects from devouring your crops. Don’t be proud of poverty, I want your kids to be afraid of hunger.”

He then gave them a tractor as a gift.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema gifted the community of Seshego with a tractor which will make it possible for them to work the land. pic.twitter.com/70w9AEsCk6 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 27, 2018

