Naka Drotske ‘improved’, but still in intensive care

Naka Drotske, former Springbok and Cheetahs hooker, might ring in the new year in hospital, but his condition has steadily improved.

Drotske was shot during an attempted house robbery in Pretoria last month.

Mediclinic Bloemfontein’s hospital manager, Carl Buhrmann, could not give a definite date of when Drotske would be moved from the intensive care unit, but said there had been an improvement.

Buhrmann confirmed Drotske underwent a procedure on Wednesday to clear out an infection in his arm. He added extra precautions would be taken, which could result in a trip to the hospital’s theatre once a week.

Drotske had surgery in Pretoria after the attack but following a setback, the retired rugby player was admitted to Mediclinic in Bloemfontein.

– OFM News

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.