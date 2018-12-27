How to save water while beating the heat wave

As the heat wave settles across the country, residents have been urged to use water sparingly, as dam levels have reduced due to the hot weather conditions.

According to the South African Weather Service, temperatures will remain warm this week, ranging between 31C and 36C for Pretoria, and 28C and 34C for Johannesburg.

The sweltering heat has led to evaporation of dam water, reducing the water levels to below 75%, department of water and sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said. He said the high evaporation rates was a concern countrywide.

“The current national average has declined to below the 75% level. As the heat wave is predicted to continue further, we would like to encourage all users to be considerate while using water.”

But users in Gauteng should not panic, Ratau said.

“Rather, residents need to work with municipalities and government in reducing consumption.”

Rand Water announced last week it would implement strict water restrictions to residents who exceeded the agreed quotas.

“Stakeholders are committed to work openly and transparently towards mitigating the water crisis. Stakeholders urge all consumers to use water wisely,” Rand Water said.

To save on water uses, the water and sanitation department urged residents to:

Reuse grey water – Use grey water from baths, washing machines and other safe sources to flush toilets and water the garden.

Keep showers short.

Don’t leave taps running – Turn taps off when washing dishes, brushing teeth or shaving.

Monitor your water meter for any leaks around the house, which could lead to a waste of water.

Bath with less water.

Only use the washing machine when you have enough items for a full load.

Report leaks to your local municipality.

Encourage water saving.

“Let us all be conscious of the delayed rains,” Ratau said. “It will take time to recharge the water courses, including ground water.”

