Limpopo woman gives birth at clinic gates, newborn passes away

A woman from Limpopo gave birth at the gates of a local clinic on Wednesday and her newborn passed away, Timeslive reports.

According to the report, the spokesperson for the provincial health department, Neil Shikwambana, said the woman gave birth at around 3am outside the gates of the Tshino Clinic in Vuwani.

Shikwambana said the clinic operated on a call-out basis during evening hours and that if patients arrived after the normal hours of operating, nurses on standby were called by security to assist.

An investigation has been launched by the Limpopo MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba.

“The nature of this allegation is depressing and the department will leave no stone unturned in finding out exactly what happened,” the MEC said in a statement.

