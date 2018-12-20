Park Station strike leaves holiday travellers stranded

Johannesburg residents who had plans to travel using City to City or Translux buses have been left stranded after employees from the two companies have gone on strike in demand of higher wages.

According to eNCA, bus drivers have been on strike since last night following a dispute with management who are refusing to pay employees before Christmas.

Commuters left stranded at Park station in JHB after City to City and Translux bus drivers embarked on a strike @10_shoez pic.twitter.com/QOO1tmL9tG — Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) December 20, 2018

Many have lamented a lack of communication from the bus companies after they only found out about the strike upon arriving to board their buses.

So I get to Park Station and they tell me City to City buses are on Strike..Like why didnt they send sms’s coz I bought the ticket in advance? Anyway, anyone traveling home today? Giyani or Malamulele? — THE GOVERNOR (@Godah_Governor) December 20, 2018

Some commuters have also gone on their own strike in retaliation and are preventing other buses from leaving the premises.

@ewnupdates @eNCA @TimesLIVE situation right now Commuters on strike at Park Station Johannesburg preventing buses from leaving, after their buss never arrived. pic.twitter.com/2U59LWEHL7 — Bushy Matlala (@bushymat) December 20, 2018

A strike by long-distance bus drivers is hitting passengers the hardest. Many people have been left stranded at Johannesburg's Park Station. They haven't been able to travel for two days now. @LindokuhlXulu1 #eNCANow Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/FGtOww4NxZ — eNCA (@eNCA) December 20, 2018

