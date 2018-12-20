; Park Station strike leaves holiday travellers stranded – The Citizen
 
Park Station strike leaves holiday travellers stranded

Citizen reporter
A MyCiTi bus. Image: Twitter/@eNCA

Holidaymakers will have to make alternative travel plans after City to City and Translux bus drivers went on strike.

Johannesburg residents who had plans to travel using City to City or Translux buses have been left stranded after employees from the two companies have gone on strike in demand of higher wages.

According to eNCA, bus drivers have been on strike since last night following a dispute with management who are refusing to pay employees before Christmas.

Many have lamented a lack of communication from the bus companies after they only found out about the strike upon arriving to board their buses.

Some commuters have also gone on their own strike in retaliation and are preventing other buses from leaving the premises.

