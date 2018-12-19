Armed guards stationed at Middelburg Mall after spate of robberies

Middelburg Mall manager Mike Tammadge told Middelburg Observer they had made a decision to add armed guards to their security detail in an attempt to stem the tide of armed robberies that had reared its ugly head at the popular shopping destination.

Security vehicles are now also permanently stationed at the mall, to bridge the time gap from when an armed robbery takes place until police arrive at the scene.

“Our main concern remains to be the safety of shoppers and employees,” said Tammadge.

