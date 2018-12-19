; Armed guards stationed at Middelburg Mall after spate of robberies – The Citizen
 
Armed guards stationed at Middelburg Mall after spate of robberies

Jana Boshoff
Pieter du Plessis (Operations Manager Fidelity), Willie Viljoen (Fidelity), John Joseph, Dennis Mukoma (Middelburg Mall Security) and Mike Tammadge (Middelburg Mall Manager).

The guards are an attempt to stem the tide of armed robberies at the popular shopping destination in Mpumalanga.

Middelburg Mall manager Mike Tammadge told Middelburg Observer they had made a decision to add armed guards to their security detail in an attempt to stem the tide of armed robberies that had reared its ugly head at the popular shopping destination.

Security vehicles are now also permanently stationed at the mall, to bridge the time gap from when an armed robbery takes place until police arrive at the scene.

“Our main concern remains to be the safety of shoppers and employees,” said Tammadge.

