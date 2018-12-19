No walk-in applications for University of Free State in 2019

The University of the Free State (UFS) has released a statement saying that it will not be able to take walk-in applicants in 2019. It states that over-enrolment has had a serious impact on students in terms of the academic integrity of the university, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

The UFS has an enrolment capacity of 8,900 for first-time-entering undergraduate students in 2019, approved by the university’s senate and the department of higher education and training (DHET). To date, the institution has received over 52,000 applications for these limited spaces.

Although the UFS has significantly increased its student enrolment numbers in the past few years, the university has reached its admissions capacity and is not able to take walk-in applicants.

Over-enrollment has a serious impact on students in terms of the academic integrity of the university’s academic programmes. It stretches the university’s resource capacity, which affects the workload of academic and support staff, and negatively impacts the university’s infrastructure, given the limited space in lecture venues and laboratories.

For the 2019 registration period, applicants without an acknowledgement letter for 2019 study, or who submitted an application after the closing date of September 30, or who do not have an offer to study, should apply to the Central Application Clearing House (CACH) via the link: http://cach.dhet.gov.za.

CACH is an initiative of the department of higher education and training, offering a service to assist applicants who wish to study at one of the many South African universities or colleges in 2019, but have not yet applied or been offered a place at the institution where they applied.

