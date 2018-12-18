Taxify remains mum as anti-Taxify campaign gains traction

E-hailing company Taxify finds itself at the centre of yet another social media storm as the hashtags #DeleteTaxify and #TaxifyAndDie gain traction following reports of misconduct from drivers and the dangerous situations passengers found themselves in at the hands of Taxify drivers.

Media personality and influencer Thabo Mafisa (popularly known as Sir Bluebird) is leading the charge as the creator of the hashtag #TaxifyAndDie after a Taxify driver allegedly disappeared with his cellphone.

#TaxifyandDie I had an Iphone X S Max. I had only had the phone for 2 weeks. I called a @taxify_za from Kitchners in Braam with a Driver from @taxify_za This is the Driver Nkanyiso! I was sober & the driver picked me up at 22:09 & Dropped me off at home at 22: 20. pic.twitter.com/Pd4cZL2UDN — #TaxifyandDie (@SirBluebird) December 7, 2018

Mafisa has been collecting stories from other disgruntled users under the hashtag and sharing horrific tales about fellow users’ experiences.

This @taxify_za driver just kicked me out of his car and left me stranded alone on the street, I'm completely traumatized by this maniac ???? pic.twitter.com/di5Yq1UPa9 — Dey L’Afrique (@tamaradey) August 4, 2017

Dear @taxify_za please address your drivers and their foul behaviour towards female passengers. This particular driver asked for a one night stand and as I started recording this is the BS I was hearing, got out the car at the robot ???? pic.twitter.com/wJSntmaPvL — Cheryl Dube (@CherylDube) November 20, 2018

Hi @taxify_za one of your drivers refuses to return a cellphone that was left in his car. He’s gone from giving us excuses about how tired he is to rejecting our calls. Please help. — LamiezHolworthy (@LamiezHolworthy) December 1, 2018

@taxify_za drivers do the most….texting and driving,not indicating when turning and skipping the red robots pic.twitter.com/VeAfFht3w1 — Zandisile (@ZamaMia) December 13, 2018

Taxify in cities across the world such as Kenya and Nigeria has also been subject to similar complaints and calls for action against them.

Despite this, there are those who have called the veracity of the user accounts shared on Twitter into question.

Various Twitter users have alleged the campaign is funded by Taxify’s competitors to discredit the company after a Taxify affiliate, Phumlani Kango, accused Mafisa of running a funded attack against the company.

I am not understanding why YOU are doing this. For someone who is not getting paid, you're really doing a lot. Threads and hashtags even. — #Me1st ????️‍????????️‍????????️‍???? (@Phumlani_Kango) December 7, 2018

it did seem suspicious to me that these stories were always similar and seemed to come all at once; and there is never any feedback given by parties involved about how taxify is either held accountable or exonerated… — salud (@King_Alu) December 18, 2018

SirBlueBird and others were allegedly paid by Uber to fabricate stories about Taxify (ten people ended up having the exact same story) https://t.co/LBH197uqea — willing buyer willing sfebe™️ (@dr_nxledi) December 18, 2018

Mafisa has denied these claims.

I hope really bad things happen to everyone that is saying this. From the deepest parts of my heart! I hope they have the worst december of their lives. In my thread, I have posts which show that person was lying and they apologised https://t.co/dR0xuHiJ7Z — #TaxifyandDie (@SirBluebird) December 13, 2018

Regardless of the back and forth, the majority of Twitter users have denounced the app and through it all, Taxify has remained mum.

The Citizen reached out to Taxify for comment and had received no responses at the time of writing.

I am certain that I won’t use #Taxify_za after going through these tweets on my timeline… — ????Pulane ???? (@JellyBaybi) December 13, 2018

So glad I stopped using taxify over a month ago ???????? — Strangest ???? (@iamnatasharyder) December 13, 2018

Guys can we all stop using Taxify once and for all…..!!! https://t.co/emQTEFJLIR — Brandon Zondo (@qmb_zondo) December 13, 2018

