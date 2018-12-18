; Taxify remains mum as anti-Taxify campaign gains traction – The Citizen
 
General 18.12.2018 04:13 pm

Taxify remains mum as anti-Taxify campaign gains traction

Kaunda Selisho
Taxify | Image: Supplied

Incensed users have banded together to take action against the ride-hailing service.

E-hailing company Taxify finds itself at the centre of yet another social media storm as the hashtags #DeleteTaxify and #TaxifyAndDie gain traction following reports of misconduct from drivers and the dangerous situations passengers found themselves in at the hands of Taxify drivers.

Media personality and influencer Thabo Mafisa (popularly known as Sir Bluebird) is leading the charge as the creator of the hashtag #TaxifyAndDie after a Taxify driver allegedly disappeared with his cellphone.

Mafisa has been collecting stories from other disgruntled users under the hashtag and sharing horrific tales about fellow users’ experiences.

Taxify in cities across the world such as Kenya and Nigeria has also been subject to similar complaints and calls for action against them.

Despite this, there are those who have called the veracity of the user accounts shared on Twitter into question.

Various Twitter users have alleged the campaign is funded by Taxify’s competitors to discredit the company after a Taxify affiliate, Phumlani Kango, accused Mafisa of running a funded attack against the company.

Mafisa has denied these claims.

Regardless of the back and forth, the majority of Twitter users have denounced the app and through it all, Taxify has remained mum.

The Citizen reached out to Taxify for comment and had received no responses at the time of writing.

