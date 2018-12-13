; South Africa bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations – The Citizen
 
General 13.12.2018 10:11 pm

South Africa bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

AFP
Fans during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Finals, Afcon Final match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Libreville in Gabon on 05 February 2017 ©Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Fans during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Finals, Afcon Final match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Libreville in Gabon on 05 February 2017 ©Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The 2019 Cup of Nations will be the first to feature 24 teams, up from 16 in Gabon last year when Cameroon were surprise winners.

South Africa has formally bid to replace Cameroon as hosts of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, a senior football official has told AFP.

“We have submitted our bid documents,” South African Football Association spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said in reply to emailed questions from AFP.

“(It) is now up to CAF to decide (who hosts the 2019 Cup of Nations).”

Earlier today, Egypt said it was willing to stage the biennial African football showpiece after Morocco surprisingly announced it would not bid.

Morocco had been strong a media favourite to host the tournament for the first time since 1988.

Last week, Cameroon was stripped of the right to stage the tournament with African football body CAF citing behind-schedule preparations and security concerns.

The deadline for bids is 22:00GMT tomorrow with a decision on who replaces Cameroon to be made in Senegal on January 9.

South Africa last week “expressed an interest” in staging the Cup of Nations for the second time in six years, but stopped short of formally applying to be hosts.

If South Africa is chosen, it will be third time it has replaced another country as hosts of a tournament first staged in Sudan 61 years ago.

It took over from Kenya in 1996, going on to win the tournament just four years after returning to international football from apartheid-induced isolation.

Post Moamer Kadhafi-era violence prevented Libya hosting the 2013 edition and South Africa stepped in three years after becoming the first African country to stage the World Cup.

Record seven-time champions Egypt were hosts in 1959, 1974, 1986 and 2006 and won three of those four tournaments.

The 2019 Cup of Nations will be the first to feature 24 teams, up from 16 in Gabon last year when Cameroon were surprise winners.

There will also be a change of dates with the tournament moving from January/February to June/July to avoid club-versus-country clashes.

Cameroon won in 2017 despite a number of stars, including Liverpool defender Joel Matip, opting to stay with their clubs in the middle of the season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The sky is the limit – Banyana midfielder 30.10.2018
We never thought of qualifying for Afcon – Seychelles coach 16.10.2018
Bafana void at Afcon sticks in the throat 26.1.2017

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.