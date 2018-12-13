Automated fingerprint ID system is not disabled – SAPS

Contrary to some reports in the media, the SA Police Service’s (SAPS) automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) has not been disabled.

According to a media statement issued by the office of the SAPS National Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, an internal letter in the forensic services environment was leaked to the media and this caused confusion. “This matter is being dealt with decisively within the SAPS and there is absolutely no cause for concern.”

The true state of affairs is that “during a short period of time, between 2 and 7 December 2018, difficulties were experienced brought on by a power failure, and this resulted in the system only being partially operative,” the statement says.

Maintenance took place and those affected functions were restored.

“The AFIS is currently being operated on a month to month contractual basis but, after a high-level meeting chaired by General Sitole this morning, a commitment has been made that plans will be concretised to prevent further interruptions; to ensure 100% operational capacity going forward and to provide sound maintenance and support services,” according to the statement.

“I have instructed that the Contract Management Strategy being implemented throughout the organisation be strictly adhered to and that the Divisions: Supply Chain Management, Technology Management Services and Forensic Services work closely to monitor and manage all contracts involving our critical systems,” said General Sitole.

