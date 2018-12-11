Standard Bank Sandton’s ‘lethal’ slippery courtyard to be fixed

After several incidents of people slipping, falling and sustaining injuries at one of its buildings, Redefine Properties has relented to public pressure and plan on retiling the extremely slippery floor surface of the open courtyard at 11 Alice Lane in Sandton – commonly referred to as Standard Bank – during this festive season.

Described as “a lethal pitfall” by Johannesburg quantity surveyor Steven Schneid, who last year sustained a broken right shoulder after slipping at the precinct’s highly polished and extremely slippery tiled floor surface, the area has been the subject of an investigation by independent experts and the City of Johannesburg.

While claiming to “take the safety and security of tenants and patrons very seriously”, Redefine has for a year failed to respond to the public outcry over the impact of the hazardous area of the building, with Schneid, Amos Mukomberanwa and Lisa Marie being among the victims.

Despite negative assessment reports by Cairnmead Industrial Consultants and Soilcon cc, which were scathing on the type of tile installed by Redefine, the company has maintained that the existing tiles “conform with the required specifications and standard”.

It promised to “retile areas of concern between now and 25 December 2018”.

“The tiles sourced and procured have a minimum L 11 slip rating.

“We have alerted all tenants and provided barrier tape and warning signs at retiling areas,” said the company.

Meanwhile, Mukomberanwa – a senior financial planner with Standard Bank – has spoken of his experience of slipping, falling and injuring himself at the courtyard precinct of one of Redefine’s flagship buildings.

He said: “One morning I was coming to work, I slipped and fell on my left hip. It was painful, I struggled to walk and for a while I could not stand.”

