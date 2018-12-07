Uber increases fares ahead of ‘big days’

Ride-hailing service company Uber South Africa has announced that it would increase its fares from today ahead of Christmas and New Years Eve when hundreds of people are expected to use the service.

The company said it was all about providing access to safe, reliable, and affordable rides.

“We share the concerns of riders and driver-partners alike and are always doing our best to find solutions that will benefit both. While we have always tried to keep prices as low as possible, we need to be aware of the increased costs for driver-partners. With this in mind, we’ve chosen to increase fares by 5% in South Africa from 7 December 2018.

“This comes after implementing an in-depth earnings review to ensure that the Uber app continues to be a reliable economic opportunity for drivers, as well as an affordable option for riders.”

In June, Uber SA and Taxify drivers protested and called on their peers by going “offline” demanding that fare prices be increased.

Uber SA said the increase would help to ensure that its drivers were able to maximise their earnings while on the road.

“It matters to us that driver-partners are able to continue to maintain a sustainable living while using the Uber App. Accordingly, the change in fare prices will allow driver-partners to earn more in order to make up for the rising cost of business and living expenses that affects their earnings.”

The company said the increase also meant that it could invest more in the technical features that made a rider’s Uber experience a seamless one.

“With the introduction of new safety tools in the Uber app, you’re able to enjoy every ride with more peace of mind to keep you connected and protected. From emergency assistance, rider insurance coverage, and trusted contacts – we’re committed to your safety from pick-up to drop-off.”

Earlier this week, the company had to apologise to riders following the bad service rendered to fans at the Global Citizen Festival concert held at the FNB stadium on Sunday.

Uber SA users complained on social media that they struggled to get Uber rides and those who did, said they were charged more.

The company had said that standard Uber rates would apply to all trips to and from the stadium.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.