VIDEOS: Firefighters continue to battle Cape Town fires

Residents have been asked to be cautious.

At least four firefighters have been injured while battling a runaway veld fire in Cape Town that started on Sunday morning.

While the cause of the fire was still unclear, several structures including parts of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and a library at the University of Cape Town (UCT) have been destroyed, according to the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management.

The fire spreaded to UCT’s upper and middle campus prompting the evacuation of all students.

“Yesterday, the city assisted approximately 3,000 UCT students that were living on the campus and also in the roadside area to evacuate as a precautionary measure,” said Charlotte Powell, the spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management.

“The firefighting team has been out all night trying to prevent this [properties from catching fire]and I’ve just confirmed earlier this morning [Monday] with the firefighting team at this stage there is no property in danger, however, the fire is still not under control”.

Evacuations

Precautionary evacuations got underway on Monday morning in Peppertree Road in Vredehoek after the fire spread towards the area overnight.

“If evacuation is ordered, residents are requested to make use of wet towels or rags wrapped around their mouth and nose,” Disaster Risk Management said in a statement.

“Evacuate immediately and remember to take chronic medication, identity documents, passports, cash, cellphones, bottled water, non-perishable food, a set of clothing, blanket and toiletries.”

The SPCA will assist animals that are displaced.

To date, no injuries to civilians have been reported to the Disaster Operations Centre and residents have been asked to be cautious.

“Close all windows and doors to prevent drafts and reduce heat. Should there be an immediate threat to your property, damp down your garden using a hose or irrigation system,” Powell said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Table Mountain National Park urged all hikers within the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area to evacuate with immediate effect.

