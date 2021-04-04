Environment 4.4.2021 10:02 am

Massive python captured in KZN by herdsman

Citizen reporter
Massive python captured in KZN by herdsman

A python measuring nearly 3.5 metres, weighing 8.8 kilograms was captured on Saturday by a herdsman in Osindisweni near Verulam in KZN. Picture: Supplied.

Several hatched eggs were also discovered in a hole.

A python measuring nearly 3.5 metres, weighing 8.8 kilograms was captured on Saturday by a herdsman in Osindisweni near Verulam in Kwazulu-Natal (KZN).

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), Nick Evans – a professional snake catcher from the KZN Amphibian and Reptile Conversation – contacted the security company on Saturday requesting assistance to uplift the python.

“A reaction officer escorted Evans to the area where he uplifted the reptile. Residents informed him that eggs were seen in the vicinity of the area the python had been captured.

ALSO READ: Cape Cobra caught in Northcliff office park

“Evans and the reaction officer were led to the location where several hatched eggs were discovered in a hole. A cellphone was lowered in and a video showing several babies was recorded. Due to the depth of the hole it was decided that the babies would be left in their natural environment,” Rusa said in a statement.

Pythons are non-venomous snakes, and they live in the tropical areas of Africa and Asia.

Python Captured: Osindisweni – KZN

A Python measuring nearly 3.5 meters weighing 8.8 kilograms was captured by a…

Posted by Reaction Unit South Africa on Saturday, April 3, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Massive python stuffed from ‘R8000 meal’ 8.2.2021
PICS: Massive 27.6kg python takes on goat 5.2.2021
PICS: 3.8m python weighing 18.3kg found in KZN 12.5.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columnists Wayde is back, and he’s going to be tough to beat

Columns The obvious question: Why are we working five days a week?

Environment Jeffrey, the Joburg Baboon has been captured

Proteas Rassie: ‘The bowlers fought brilliantly, it just didn’t go our way’

Africa France’s Total shuts gas plant after Mozambique jihadist attacks – sources


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition