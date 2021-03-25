Chaos as black mamba disturbs young man’s afternoon nap

A man ran out of his bedroom after discovering he had been sharing his space with a 2.2 metre black mamba in the Welbedacht area, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

Snake rescuer Nick Evans said he received a call from a “panicked” young man who told him “a long, thick, black snake had slithered into his bedroom”.

The man was taking an afternoon nap when he heard the sound of things being knocked over on the floor.

“He sat up, looked down and there was this black mamba, making its way into his room. To his horror, as you can imagine, he exited that room at an unbelievable speed! He shut the door and waited for me to arrive,” said Evans.

After a careful search around the room with no luck, Evans went for the bed.

“As I started lifting the mattress, I noticed some wooden beams across the bed base, for extra support. Then, to my amazement, there was the black mamba, curled up under the mattress in the gap made by the beams,” he said.

He then told his assistants to quickly get out of the room for safety as he did not know in which direction the reptile would go.

“As I tried moving the mattress out of the way so that I could grab the snake, it moved out of the bed and behind some clutter by the wardrobe.”

“I stood on the one bed and pulled the head out with my tongs, pinning it down quickly. It was a bit bigger than I expected, from my initial sighting. It’s around 2.2m. Feisty one too!”

According to Evans, the incident would have ended badly for both the young man and the snake, but fortunately, “mambas try to hide rather than attack”.



Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

