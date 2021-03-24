Medical waste surge expected during third Covid-19 wave

Medical waste surge expected during third Covid-19 waveEnvironment 2 hours ago
In January alone, more than 600 tons of Covid-19-related waste was treated – a stark increase of almost 50% when compared to December.
