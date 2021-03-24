 
 
Medical waste surge expected during third Covid-19 wave

Environment

In January alone, more than 600 tons of Covid-19-related waste was treated – a stark increase of almost 50% when compared to December.

Nica Richards
24 Mar 2021
03:00:42 PM
Photo: iStock

The first two waves of Covid-19 infections led to more than 3,000 tons of medical waste and as the third wave beckons, waste management operations have begun to gear up for a surge in medical waste.  Averda waste management, well versed in collecting medical waste, said it had already begun to prepare for an influx of medical waste, making provisions such as arranging for medical waste containers.  In January alone, Averda treated more than 600 tons of Covid-19-related waste – a stark increase of almost 50%  compared to December 2020, which was the peak of the second wave.  ALSO READ:...

Matric Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites

Opinion Does legislation protect SA consumers?

Environment Thousands toast marshmallows at Iceland’s erupting volcano

General FW de Klerk Foundation slams Zuma, ‘race-based empowerment’

Covid-19 Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated

