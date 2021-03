An NGO has recently voiced its mistrust of Marine Steward Council (MSC) certification processes in the South African Hake Trawl Fishery, an opinion that could have consumers concerned. WildTrust said it was worried about hake fisheries’ impacts on sharks and rays, citing a “lack of recognition of the extent and severity of the threat and the insufficient measures in place to mitigate significant risk to these species”. WildOceans marine scientist Dr Jennifer Olbers said there is little understanding of shark, skate and ray by-catch by South African hake trawlers, which is made worse by species caught not being accuratelyrecorded. “Furthermore,...

An NGO has recently voiced its mistrust of Marine Steward Council (MSC) certification processes in the South African Hake Trawl Fishery, an opinion that could have consumers concerned.

WildTrust said it was worried about hake fisheries’ impacts on sharks and rays, citing a “lack of recognition of the extent and severity of the threat and the insufficient measures in place to mitigate significant risk to these species”.

WildOceans marine scientist Dr Jennifer Olbers said there is little understanding of shark, skate and ray by-catch by South African hake trawlers, which is made worse by species caught not being accuratelyrecorded.

“Furthermore, improved handling of sharks and rays on the deck is required.”

There are 17 shark species under threat from trawl fisheries, says WildTrust.

“Sharks and rays are one of the most threatened taxa on the planet, with many South African species being IUCN red-listed.

“We are supportive of green-labelling initiatives like the MSC standards to help consumers make wise choices but are very concerned about the risk these trawl fisheries still pose to many of these endangered species,” said WildOceans executive director Dr Jean Harris.

Objections raised

WildTrust submitted 13 formal objections to the MSC in November 2020.

An independent adjudicator deemed 11 of the points valid and resolutions began between the MSC Conformity Assessment Body (CAB), Lloyds Register, the South African Deep-Sea Trawling Industry Association and WildTrust.

“General flaws in the MSC processes became apparent during these discussions, at least from the standpoint of threatened sharks and rays,” Harris said.

Michael Marriot, MSC senior programme manager for Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, said talks between WildOceans, the South African Hake Trawler Fishery and an independent assessor were “positive and constructive”.

WildTrust said it found much of MSC’s criteria surrounding shark and ray by-catch “were completely missed” during the assessment.

This was denied by Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries (Deff) communications director Zolile Nqayi, who said it was “highly unlikely” that MSC certifications could have been awarded due to an oversight, or missed during assessments.

“The process of certification of a fishery by the MSC is rigorous and involves multiple opportunities for engagement with the CAB and the MSC itself to address any possible errors or oversights.”

Nqayi added it would be “almost impossible for a fishery to prove that they are not having a negative impact”.

“The issue is whether these impacts are at a level that prevents the recovery of the species in question to an acceptable status.”

Being MSC certified means following “a very clear road map to ensure that effective mitigation measures are put in place”.

The fishery in question was the first in the world to meet MSC’s standards.

A young shark accidentally caught as by-catch in industrial fishing. Luckily, this shark was released. Photo: iStock

“The fishery contributes to local research and continues to work closely with stakeholders, including WildOceans, to improve in their commitment to achieve best practice.”

Marriot said trawled hake provides around 36,500 jobs.

“It is important that the fishery is sustainable and well managed so it can continue to deliver long-term benefits to South Africans for generations to come.”

Impact on consumers

“Meanwhile, sadly, consumers cannot feel reassured they are not actively contributing to the demise of some of our most endangered sharks and rays when they buy MSC eco-certified South African hake,” WildTrust said.

Nqayi said the “dispute itself should not have an influence on consumers, if they are aware that this is a ‘normal’ part of the certification process”.

However, WildTrust’s allegations “will raise questions with consumers”.

She advised consumers “who are genuinely interested in the source of their seafood products” to “investigate the MSC Fishery Standard” to “objectively evaluate” if the MSC certification label on products is acceptable.

Nqayi said the National Plan of Action for Sharks is being revised this year to improve monitoring of fisheries catching sharks, to manage shark casualties due to by-catch, to recognise sharks in ecotourism and to maximise benefits while maintaining a low impact on marine ecosystems.

“The onus lies with the fishery to implement responsible and sustainable fishing practices,” Olbers said.

Shark numbers dwindling

Soupfin sharks are now considered “crucially endangered”, while the puffadder shyshark, the spearnose skate and the twineye skate are listed as endangered.

Thirteen other shark and ray species are also listed as threatened and, of these, six species are endemic to South African shores.

Soupfin sharks are predicted to become commercially extinct before 2055 at current catch rates.

“For stock/species to recover, fishing mortality needs to be reduced to below 100 tons in all fisheries,” Olbers said.

A recommendation of a precautionary upper catch limit of 20 tons has been sent to Deff, in combination with the “move-on rule” when a catch or by-catch threshold is reached.

Marriot said IUCN listings form only a “partial consideration in MSC assessments, because the list is “designed primarily for terrestrial organisms”.

The list is “also updated infrequently and may quickly become outdated, particularly for dynamic populations like fish stocks”.

Soupfin shark is known as a “primary minor”, with other shark and ray species, many of which are threatened, labelled “secondary”.

WildOceans’ objections have resulted in “additional actions” being implemented “in mitigating accidental shark interaction or catch”.

“Sharks are most definitely not overlooked,” he added.

However, MSC’s standard is only reviewed every five years – a short amount of time when considering the number of species threatened by the trawler sector.

