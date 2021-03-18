 
 
Recycling for dummies – the journey to become sustainable 

Waste management does not only entail trying memorising cryptic symbols hidden at the back of a product, but also to to reduce, reuse and recycle. 

Nica Richards
18 Mar 2021
03:11:15 PM
A waste reclaimer roams suburban streets in search of recyclable materials. Picture: Supplied

Becoming a sustainable citizen involves regularly recycling all waste, but getting to know the world of recycling can be an intimidating journey.  To commemorate Global Recycling Days, even residents who are not absolutely sure they are recycling correctly, a little effort goes a long way, especially to assist recycling heroes, also known as waste pickers, waste collectors or wastetrepreneurs.  South Africa produces and consumes less plastic than most of the world, making the country ripe for a more circular economy. Recycling does not only entail trying memorising cryptic symbols hidden at the back of a product,...

