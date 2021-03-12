Family dog spots black mamba in car port

Snake catcher Nick Evans removed a black mamba from a car port of a Newlands house this week.

According to Evans, it was the family dog that spotted the reptile, and fortunately the dog was out of the snake’s reach.

“I arrived at the property, which bordered the a large valley on the Umgeni, prime mamba habitat. I was shocked to hear that this was the first mamba they’ve encountered on the property after living there for 25 years.

“The mamba was poking its head out from a gap between the wall and the corrugated iron roof,” said Evans.

In perhaps one of Evans’ easiest recues, he reached towards the snake slowly with his tongs,” and to my pleasant surprise, managed grab the back of the head”, he said.

“I expected it to start thrashing around, but it didn’t. It just sort of kept still. I quickly reached up and secured the head with my hand. And, well, that was that. Game over.

“It was over so surprisingly quickly, I think the family were disappointed at the lack of excitement but they were extremely pleased to see it go!”

After catching the snake, Evans realised it had a full tummy, presumably after snacking on a large house rat, he said.

“Mambas are excellent for pest control.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

