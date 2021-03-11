Distressed pangolin rescued from poachers

PREMIUM!
Distressed pangolin rescued from poachersCrime 29 mins ago
Kya was the fourth pangolin to be rescued this year. The first bust happened in Kempton Park at the beginning of the year and the other two in the Northern Cape.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Multimedia Transnet ‘forgot’ to get approval for R15.6bn locomotive price increase
Multimedia Transnet could’ve saved on locomotives from Mitsui, Zondo hears
Crime DNA backlog ‘absolutely not acceptable’, says Cele
Business News Elon Musk makes R383 billion in a day
Motoring News WATCH: How fast is fast? Meet the Porsche 911 GT2 RS