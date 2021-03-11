 
 
Distressed pangolin rescued from poachers

Crime 29 mins ago

Kya was the fourth pangolin to be rescued this year. The first bust happened in Kempton Park at the beginning of the year and the other two in the Northern Cape.

Marizka Coetzer
11 Mar 2021
05:30:48 AM
Picture for illustrative purposes: Michel Bega

A pangolin’s life is hanging by a thread after she was rescued from the claws of six poachers in a bust last week in Kyalami. The pangolin, known as Kya, was rescued in a sting operation at Kyalami Corner where six suspects were arrested. The suspects will soon make their second appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for their formal bail applications. Kya was the fourth pangolin to be rescued this year. The first bust happened in Kempton Park at the beginning of the year and the other two in the Northern Cape – one in Upington and the other...

