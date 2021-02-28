WATCH: Ex-naval officer Zirk Botha reaches Rio after rowing from Cape Town

Adventurer and former naval combat officer Zirk Botha has finished his solo transatlantic ocean row from Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro – a distance of 7200 km.

Botha rowed in support of sustainable development and renewable energy as a solution to environmental issues and climate change.

“I want to use #Row2Rio2020 to spotlight the impact of fossil fuels and irresponsible consumerism on the planet, which will be the home of our children and future generations. Renewable energies are essential to a sustainable future” he said.

The 59-year-old left Cape Town on 19 December 2020 and arrived in Rio on Sunday, 28 February.

