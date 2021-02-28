 
 
Abalone declines could have devastating consequences, warns SANParks

Humans, through unsustainable abalone fishing practices, are coming dangerously close to being solely responsible for the species’ demise. 

Nica Richards
28 Feb 2021
09:19:52 AM
Table Mountain National Park conservation manager Ezekiel Kosa briefs law enforcement tasked with curbing abalone poaching. Photo: Nica Richards

The evidence of human beings consuming more resources than what the environment is able to bear is becoming increasingly obvious.  From terrestrial to marine poaching, almost no plant or animal species has been left unscathed.  In the depths of the Cape’s Atlantic and Indian Oceans lurks an ear shaped mollusk currently being decimated by many cultures who consider abalone, or perlemoen (Halitosis midae), a delicacy.  Abalone or Perlemoen, haliotis midae, which occurs in South Africa. Photo: iStock From south east Asia to France, abalone numbers have been declining steadily since the 19th century.  ALSO READ: Urban...

