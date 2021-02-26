 
 
Farmers warned over potential animal fever outbreak

Environment 4 hours ago

‘Only way to prevent spread is by vaccinating livestock and controlling mosquitos with registered products.’

Eric Naki
26 Feb 2021
07:32:09 AM
Sores in the mouth of animals suffering from foot-and-mouth disease causes reluctance to eat and lameness. Image: Farmer's Weekly website

Rain is always welcomed by farmers, but floods could have a devastating consequences, especially for animals. Scientists from North-West University have warned livestock farmers to be on the lookout for a possible outbreak of mosquito-borne Rift Valley fever (RVF) due to the recent rain in many parts of the country. While the virus mainly affects animals – wild and domestic – South Africa has recorded a number of human deaths due to the fever – especially those who work closely with animals. “Worst of all, RVF is zoonotic, meaning people can become infected, mainly by handling sick or dead animals,...

