 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Tokai Forest shedding its alien invasive coat as clearing operations forge ahead 

Environment 16 mins ago

Community members also have opportunities to upskill themselves by getting involved in clearing invasive species threatening local flora.

Nica Richards
28 Feb 2021
09:16:01 AM
PREMIUM!
Tokai Forest shedding its alien invasive coat as clearing operations forge ahead 

Table Mountain National Park's mountains are steadily being cleared of invasive plant species. Pictured is an indigenous wit steekbos plant. Photo: Nica Richards

Table Mountain National Park’s (TMNP) Afromontane forest vegetation in the Tokai Forest, made up of an intricate mix of plants, has created some of the rarest pockets of plants in the world.  From fynbos to wit steekbos, the sheer number of indigenous plants is something to boast about.  Although an intimidating pine forest clearing lies ahead for Working for Water teams, clearing invasive plant species is working. Brown patches on the mountains are areas cleared of any alien plants. Photo: Nica Richards But this unique vegetation is at risk of being taken over by equally diverse...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
VW Polo Vivo Mswenko has heaps of swagger 27.2.2021
Second batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrives in SA 27.2.2021
ANC top brass to meet defiant Jacob Zuma 27.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Tokai Forest shedding its alien invasive coat as clearing operations forge ahead 

Driving impressions VW Polo Vivo Mswenko has heaps of swagger

Covid-19 Second batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrives in SA

Politics ANC top brass to meet defiant Jacob Zuma

Society ‘Give my daughter her name’: Single father takes on Home Affairs

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.