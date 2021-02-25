Newland Forest’s trees being stripped for bark a looming ecological crisis

PREMIUM!
Newland Forest’s trees being stripped for bark a looming ecological crisisEnvironment 4 days ago
Although not a new practice, with a number of cultures using bark for medicinal purposes, rangers are noticing glaring forest gaps that could cause an ecological disaster.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
South Africa Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha
Business News Can you claim from Compensation Fund if you get Covid-19 at work?
Columns Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death?
Government Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown
Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen