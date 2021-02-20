 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

PICS: Celebrating rescue efforts this World Pangolin Day

Environment 2 mins ago

The Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital has been saving pangolins nabbed during seizures for the past four years, boasting a rehabilitation success rate of 80%.

Nica Richards
20 Feb 2021
07:26:55 AM
PREMIUM!
PICS: Celebrating rescue efforts this World Pangolin Day

Tot the pangolin pup. Tot's mother was rescued and had Tot while being treated at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital. Picture: Michel Bega

The prehistoric pangolin first popped on conservation radars about a decade ago, for all the wrong reasons.  Before we knew what they were, ground pangolins happily went out their business of burrowing for insects and occupying empty burrows, while black-belied pangolins found safety in lush tree canopies.  Now, we know them to be the most trafficked non-human mammal in the world, without knowing how many are left in the wild.  This makes rescue efforts of a select few NGOs and veterinarians even more important.  ALSO READ: Too early to know if pangolins spread Covid-19, say experts The Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Too early to know if pangolins spread Covid-19, say experts  19.2.2021
Breaking down the illegal world of pangolin trafficking and trade 19.2.2021
Miracle cures and bling – How SA is killing the world’s last living wild tigers 29.7.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Athletics Wayde van Niekerk announces new coach, spreads his wings to the US

Politics ‘Under my term, there was no corruption’ – Magashule maintains his innocence

Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility

matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.