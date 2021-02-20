PICS: Celebrating rescue efforts this World Pangolin Day

PREMIUM!
PICS: Celebrating rescue efforts this World Pangolin DayEnvironment 2 mins ago
The Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital has been saving pangolins nabbed during seizures for the past four years, boasting a rehabilitation success rate of 80%.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Athletics Wayde van Niekerk announces new coach, spreads his wings to the US
Politics ‘Under my term, there was no corruption’ – Magashule maintains his innocence
Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility
matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen
Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail