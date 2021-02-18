 
 
City of Tshwane pushing to have Poort waterfall flowing again

Environment 1 day ago

Measurements of the pipes needed to pump water to top of Magaliesberg have already been taken.

Marizka Coetzer
18 Feb 2021
08:02:03 AM
A city of Tshwane worker welds shut a door where the pump that used to pump water to the Poort waterfall in the Wonderboom Nature Reserve that is no longer working, 17 February 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The repairing of the pump at the Wonderboom Nature Reserve in Pretoria is not just a small step, but rather a giant leap closer to reopening the iconic Poort waterfall. On Wednesday, the Waterfall committee met at the reserve to discuss the next steps to take to get the waterfall on the top of the Magaliesberg flowing again. During the meeting, the committee along with the City of Tshwane electrical department visited the pump room site to establish if power could be provided for the pump. Committee member Xander Loubser said the measurements of the pipes needed to pump water...

