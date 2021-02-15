Environment 15.2.2021 01:54 pm

There’s no risk of radiation, says nuclear regulator on Koeberg damage

Citizen reporter
The NNR says the structural damage at Koeberg complies with regular tests required by the regulator and there's no risk of radiation.

The National Nuclear Regulator has confirmed that despite the concrete cracking and delamination observed on the outer surface, the containment structures remained effective.

The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) has issued a statement saying that the structural integrity of containment structures at Koeberg Nuclear Power Station currently comply with relevant safety tests required by the regulator.

The statement comes after numerous news outlets reported last week that the nuclear reactor building at Koeberg was deteriorating quickly – implying that a radioactive catastrophe might be a possibility should there be an accident at the Cape-Town based plant.

In the statement, the NNR says that they can confirm that despite the concrete cracking and delamination observed on the outer surface, the containment structures remained effective for protecting the environment from radiation during accident conditions.

“We would like to assure all stakeholders that as the national competent authority responsible for overseeing nuclear safety regulation in South Africa, that the National Nuclear Regulator remains firmly committed to enforcing nuclear safety rules and requirements in support of protecting persons, property and the environment from nuclear damage.

“The Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is continuously monitored to ensure that the operation of the plant complies with nuclear safety requirements at all stages of operation.” said chief executive officer (CEO) Bismark Tyobeka.

